₹500 a cylinder and free power up to 200 units to BPL families in a week: Telangana CM Revanth 

February 22, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Government has resolved to implement the ₹500-a-cylinder and free power up to 200 units to families with white ration cards in one week.

The Government will also take a decision on the implementation of loan waiver of ₹2 lakh for farmers soon. Steps will be taken to credit the amounts under Rythu Bandhu scheme into the accounts of farmers before March 15.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made an announcement specifying the time-frame for implementation of two more guarantees promised by the Congress in the run up to the State Assembly elections-2023, at a public meeting in Kodangal, his native constituency, on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister earlier laid foundations stones for a spree of development works in the constituency with an estimated ₹4,369 crore. The Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme with an estimated cost of ₹2,945 crore for creating an aycut of 1.3 lakh acres and development of road network — conversion of single lane roads to double lane, expansion of existing roads and construction of bridges — involving ₹344.5 crore formed part of the projects for which foundation stones were laid. Mr. Revanth Reddy interacted with a group of DWCRA women from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district and positively responded to their requests before addressing the public meeting.

He launched a trenchant attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), whose close to 10-year rule had seen “utter neglect” of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district which sent BRS (then TRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao to Parliament after he migrated from Karimnagar. Several pending projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, were shelved by the “BRS Government which paid huge amounts to contractors in the lure of commissions,” he alleged. The BRS leaders were, however, planning padayatras in the district ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Revanth Reddy said.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao should apologise to the people before seeking votes for his party in Mahbubnagar district. More injustice is meted to Telangana in the last 10 years than the suffering the region witnessed in the erstwhile united State,” he said. Mr. Revanth Reddy criticised Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao for inviting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Pragati Bhavan and entering into an understanding allowing the neighbouring State to draw Krishna water at the expense of interests of Telangana.

The Chief Minister criticised the BJP for its criticism of the Congress government claiming that the saffron party had a tacit understanding with the BRS. He recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised national project status to PRLIS in 2014, but the project was never considered in the past 10 years of BJP rule.

“Mr. Modi cheated people of Mahbubnagar district as works on Vikarabad-Krishna railway line and highway expansion are not taken up in spite of assurances,” he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from the State, however, did not raise issues pertaining to Telangana in the Parliament despite their party being in power at the Centre, he added.

