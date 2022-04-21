50-year-old trees to be translocated in Nalgonda town

Green India Challenge with Vata Foundation to relocate 30 trees

The Haritha Haram dream of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is not just planting a sapling but also sparing the years-old trees from the axe despite the necessity to move these ‘obstacles’ in road widening.

About 30 trees of 50 years’ age that have to be necessarily felled as part of road widening in Nalgonda town will not be axed but moved to some other places in the city intact.

The Green India Challenge launched by TRS MP Santosh Kumar Joginapally has taken up the responsibility of bringing life back to these 30 huge trees in the town.

Mr. Santosh Kumar said that they have made arrangements to relocate five trees out of 30 near Marriguda Junction on April 26 to an urban park in the first phase. The remaining 25 trees will be relocated to different places by the end of this month at Urban Park, NAM Road, Collector's office.

In this regard, the Green India Challenge team has sought the technical assistance of the Vata Foundation, which has proved its efficiency several times earlier in relocating huge trees to different places in the State. Advanced heavy cranes and poclainers are being used and new methods are being adopted to prevent the trees from becoming rotten while being translocated.

Mr. Santosh Kumar said that saving a big tree was as good as planting a few thousand saplings. “Technology is available and so is the commitment of the government,” he said, while thanking Minister Jagadish Reddy, the District Collector and other officials.