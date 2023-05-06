ADVERTISEMENT

50 stray dogs poisoned to death in Telangana’s Khanapur village

May 06, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

About 50 stray dogs were reportedly killed by administering poisonous injections at Khanapur village in Warangal district. The incident took place on April 7 and a complaint was lodged on April 11, but an FIR was registered only on May 4.

A. Goutham, an officer working with voluntary organisation Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), said that the culprits are yet to be identified. He, along with his colleague Mounica and another activist Eashwari, informed the Collector and Commissioner of Police about the incident apart from lodging a complaint in Khanapur police station on April 11.

“On the same day, former union minister Maneka Gandhi spoke to Khanapur sub-inspector about the inhuman act,” said Mr.Goutham, adding that the latter had assured to register an FIR as soon as the carcasses were found.

“After five days, the sub-inspector said 15 carcasses had been found and that an FIR could be registered if a fresh complaint was filed. On April 27, we sent the complaint again through registered post to ACP Narsampet and DCP East Zone-Warangal regarding the same to take action. The very next day, a complaint was sent to the sub-inspector. Finally, an FIR was registered on May 4, and the reason for delay mentioned in it was that the petition was received through speed post,” he added.

