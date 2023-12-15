GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

50% of India’s children don’t have access to quality education after primary school: development economist Amir Ullah Khan

Socio-economic conditions of the underprivileged are such that several members of a family live in a single room without proper access to utilities; this makes getting an education a challenge for them, says Mr. Khan

December 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Mr. Khan cautioned the well-off against snobbery and urged them to be more empathetic towards issues of the poor.

Mr. Khan cautioned the well-off against snobbery and urged them to be more empathetic towards issues of the poor. | Photo Credit: File photo

The biggest challenge to India, apart from healthcare, is access to education and the privileged do not understand that getting an education is not easy, said development economist Amir Ullah Khan.

Mr. Khan was speaking at the Giasuddin Babukhan Charitable Trust’s Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE) online test launch. The trust provides successful students from underprivileged backgrounds with full scholarships and competitive examination coaching with accommodation. The annual intake is 125 and the scholarships run into upwards of ₹4.5 crore each year.

“About 50% of India’s children have no access to quality education after primary school,” Mr. Khan, who was also member of the G. Sudhir Committee, said and pointed out that 90% do not have access to postgraduate courses.

Mr. Khan explained the socio-economic conditions of the underprivileged are such that several members of the family live in a single room, without proper access to utilities. Therefore, education is not easy for them. Urging the privileged to adopt a more empathetic approach, he said one should be wary of snobbery.

According to Javeed Hood, a trustee, students from HIE have secured seats in IIT, NIT and medicine over the past nine years and many were pursuing higher education in foreign colleges and universities.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.