50 more ponds built for Ganesh immersion Navratri

Govt. distributing six lakh idols made of clay this year

Special Correspondent
August 16, 2022 20:47 IST

Photo Credit: File photo

In view of the directions by Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court last year, the government has built more artificial ponds for immersion of idols post the Ganesh Navaratri festivities which are set to begin on August 31.

In addition to the 25 ponds already existing, 50 more have been built for the immersion, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav said at a review meeting about the festival arrangements here on Tuesday. In order to promote environment-friendly Ganesh idols, the government is distributing a total six lakh idols made of clay this year, of which four lakh will be through GHMC, one lakh each through TSPCB and HMDA respectively.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav reviewed several aspects of the arrangements including the barricading near the famous Khairatabad Ganesh pandal, repair of roads on the procession route, sanitation, traffic, cranes and lighting among others.

On the immersion day, which falls on September 9, a total 8,000 GHMC staff will be deployed in three shifts, and traffic will be diverted on various routes to facilitate the procession. Special police will be deployed to maintain law and order, including police in plainclothes, and She Teams.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Mayor G.Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy, legislators, higher officials from all the departments concerned, and representatives of various Ganesh Utsav Samitis of the city.

