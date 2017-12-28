₹50-lakh special grant for ancient temple

State Government has sanctioned ₹50 lakh special grant for the ancient Shaivite temple, Neelakanteswaralayam located at Kanteswar on Armoor Road near here for civil works and for the improvement of facilities on the premises. Endowment Deputy E.E. Om Prakash visited the temple and proposed work to be undertaken with the grant sanctioned at the special initiative of the local MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta. The temple is believed to have been built by the early Kakatiyas about 1,000 years ago.