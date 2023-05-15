50 electric Garuda buses from Hyderabad to Vijayawada by year-end 

May 15, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation said it will operate 50 electric airconditioned buses on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route by the end of the year.

Of them, 10 e-Garuda buses will be flagged off from the Pushpak bus stop at Miyapur on Tuesday, it said in an official release.

The ‘pure electric and zero emission’ service will be operated every 20 minutes from Hyderabad. The buses can run upto 325 kilometres on a single charge, are fitted with vehicle tracking system, and panic button, charging point and reading lamp with every seat. The 41-seat capacity buses are also equipped with automatic passenger counting system, reverse parking camera assistance, LED boards to indicate destination, public address system, and fire detection and suppression system.

The release also stated that the Corporation has plans to roll out 1, 860 new electric buses over the next two years. Of them, 1, 300 will be for Hyderabad city, 550 for districts and distance journeys. Ten double-decker buses will also be pressed into service soon.