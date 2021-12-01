₹50 crore spent a year on AIDS control: Harish

Medication and research have helped bring down deaths because of AIDS by 90%, and such fatalities can be brought down further, said Health Minister T. Harish Rao. He was speaking at a programme organised at the Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda, to mark the occasion of World AIDS Day.

Stating that awareness on AIDS has to be stepped up, the Minister informed that 147 Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres were established across Telangana. The State government is spending ₹50 crore per annum for controlling, treating and raising awareness on AIDS, he added.

Monthly pension and plans to open a separate dialysis centres for people with AIDS were reiterated. Mr Harish Rao also said a super speciality hospital would come up at the Chest Hospital.