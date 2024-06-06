GIFT a SubscriptionGift
50 bikers booked for performing stunts in IT Corridor

Published - June 06, 2024 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

About 50 bike riders have been booked and their vehicles seized after they were caught performing stunts in the IT corridor during the late hours of the weekend.  

The 50 bikers, all aged between 21-30 years, were detained by the Raidurgam police on the intervening night of June 1 and 2 between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m., said Raidurgam Inspector Ch. Venkanna.  

Interestingly, eight of the 50 riders did not have a licence. The bikers, all students or private employees, were found performing stunts on the Knowledge City stretch between ITC Kohenur and T-Hub, photos and videos of which flooded social media during the pre-counting weekend.

All the 50 riders have been booked under Sections 336 (rash driving endangering human life and safety of others), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While those riding without licences have been booked under Sections 184, 80A of the MV Act. 

