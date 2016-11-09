Telangana

50-bedded mother and child hospital

The State Government has sanctioned establishment of 50-bedded Mother and Child hospital in Government Area hospital in Sircilla Textile Town of Rajanna-Sircilla district at a cost of Rs. 12.99 crore.

According to an official release here on Tuesday, the civil works would be completed at a cost of Rs. 9.20 crore and equipment at a cost of Rs. 1.80 crore making it a total of Rs. 11 crore under non-recurring expenditure. The Government would spend Rs. 1.99 crore per annum under recurring expenditure for the payment of salaries, drugs, surgical kits, diet etc.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 1:18:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/50-bedded-mother-and-child-hospital/article16440603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY