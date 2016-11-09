The State Government has sanctioned establishment of 50-bedded Mother and Child hospital in Government Area hospital in Sircilla Textile Town of Rajanna-Sircilla district at a cost of Rs. 12.99 crore.
According to an official release here on Tuesday, the civil works would be completed at a cost of Rs. 9.20 crore and equipment at a cost of Rs. 1.80 crore making it a total of Rs. 11 crore under non-recurring expenditure. The Government would spend Rs. 1.99 crore per annum under recurring expenditure for the payment of salaries, drugs, surgical kits, diet etc.
