5-year-old boy mauled by dogs in Moulali

A five-year-old boy, Saqlain, was mauled by around 10 dogs in the Moulali area on Monday evening.

In the scary incident, a portion of the boy’s scalp was torn by the dogs and he also received injuries in lower part of the body.

The incident occurred when the child was reportedly playing with other children of the locality.

Admitted to hospital

Saqlain was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on Monday night where doctors attended to the injuries. He continued to undergo treatment at the State government hospital.

Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, who checked the condition of the boy, said that though people from the locality had taken the issue of menace of dogs to the notice of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and demanded a solution, no action had been taken till now to resolve the issue.

“He needs plastic surgery for injuries on his scalp. The State government should take the responsibility of performing the surgery at a corporate hospital,” Mr Mir Firasath demanded.