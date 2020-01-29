5 samples from city sent to NIV Pune

Samples collected form five people admitted to Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases(Fever Hospital), Hyderabad, were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to test for novel coronavirus (nCoV) on Wednesday. The test results are expected in 2-3 days. Prior to this, two samples sent from the city tested negative.

The five people were admitted in the hospital’s Isolation Ward on Tuesday. Of the five, three are of a family (a couple and their daughter) who returned from China eight days ago. They had symptoms such as running nose, cold.

Apart from 40 beds in the hospital’s Isolation Ward, there are 40 more beds in Gandhi Hospital’s Isolation Ward and 20 more in Government General and Chest Hospital, all located in the city. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that they will increase the number of beds if the need arises.