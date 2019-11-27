₹-5 meal programme launched in Kodad

After launching its ₹ 5 a meal Annapurna programme in collaboration with Suryapet Municipality in August, the Akshaya Patra Foundation through Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation started the service at Kodad on Wednesday.

A second such centre outside Suryapet town, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy along with the Foundation’s State chief Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa inaugurated the programme by serving visitors hot meals. The meal includes 450 gm cooked rice, 150 gm curry, 100 gm dal and a spoon of pickle, and is served between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. everyday.

Mr. Reddy said the scheme will help the many poor, visitors and construction workers in the town, by providing them a decent meal at just ₹ 5. As part of the joint initiative, between the Kodad Municipality and Akshaya Patra Foundation, the members said the programme would be able to cater lunch to 420 persons everyday.

Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Malla Reddy and others were present.