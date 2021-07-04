₹ 5 lakh life insurance coverage for weavers: KCR

HYDERABAD

04 July 2021 19:49 IST

Old age pensions for 57 plus age group from next month

The State government has resolved to provide life insurance coverage to weavers with an assured sum of ₹ 5 lakh. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced this after participating in a series of developmental programmes in Sircilla on Sunday. He also announced disbursal of old age pensions for people above 57 years of age from next month.

Being envisaged on the lines of Rythu Bima where all the farmers are provided insurance coverage, the proposed life insurance scheme for weavers will be implemented with assured sum of ₹ 5 lakh to the weavers’ families in the event of death of the bread winner. The scheme would become operational in two to three months. Insurance cover to weavers had been conceived to ensure some relief to the members of the bereaved family. The government would introduce another scheme for weavers, both handloom and powerloom, under which a corpus fund would be created for their welfare. In addition, it was decided to provide 50 per cent subsidy on the yarn, colours and other inputs.

The Chief Minister said that the much awaited pension for people crossing 57 years would be provided from next month. The State government had initiated steps to sanction old age pensions to those crossing 57 years in tune with the promise made to them in the past. The Cabinet would meet after conclusion of the ongoing Palle Pragati programme and take a decision in this direction.

Stipend to nurses

Mr. Rao said that the government was also committed to enhancing the stipend being paid to nursing students soon. The Chief Minister inaugurated a nursing college set up in the district headquarters and interacted with students and the college staff about the teaching faculty and facilities being provided there.

When students brought to his notice the problems they were facing due to insufficient stipend, he said stipend for the first year nursing students would be enhanced from ₹ 1,500 to ₹ 5,000 and from ₹ 1,700 to ₹ 6,000 for students in the second year. Stipend for the third year students would likewise be increased to ₹ 7,000 from the existing ₹ 1,900.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of Aasha workers, ANMs, nurses, doctors, lab technicians and other medical fraternity during the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked them for the service they rendered risking their lives. Responding to a request made by Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, the Chief Minister immediately sanctioned 12 check dams on the Moolavagu in the district.

Speaking at a meeting convened after the inauguration of integrated collectorate complex in Rajanna Sircilla district, the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹ 5 crore for construction of community hall and allotted 243 acres to the Tourism department for developing facilities at Rajarajeshwari project. Announcing the sanction of an engineering college to the area, he said a medical college too would be sanctioned to the district during the next phase of Palle Pragati programme.