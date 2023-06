June 03, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 5 km run is being organised on the Necklace Road on June 4 by Umar Alisha Rural Development Trust. The run is being held to coincide with World Environment Day to create awareness on the need for environmental protection and the necessity to move towards a healthy lifestyle. The event will be held on Necklace Road, on June 4, at 6 a.m., according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.