5-km run held in Hanamkonda to promote voter awareness  

May 05, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Officials participate in 5-km run programme in Hanamkonda on Sunday

 

To improve voter participation ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, Collectors of Warangal and Hanamkonda districts led a 5-kilometer run from JNS Stadium to the Hanamkonda Collectorate in Hanamkonda on Sunday. This initiative was part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP), jointly supervised by the respective District Election Officers.

Collectors P. Pravinya, Sikta Patnaik, Warangal CP Ambar Kishor Jha, Kakatiya University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof T. Ramesh, along with central observers participated in the run. On the occasion, the guests stressed that every eligible citizen’s vote plays a pivotal role in the democratic process. 

Young voters were urged to exercise their franchise diligently on polling day, scheduled for May 13. During the event, the Voter Buddy logo was unveiled. Medals and certificates were awarded to winners and participants.

