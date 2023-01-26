5-km run held at Nanakramguda Prestige High Fields society

January 26, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

Prestige High Fields (PHF) Society in Nanakramguda organised the inaugural edition of a running event within its picturesque internal roads.

The event, which had three categories – 600 metres for children, 2km and 5km for adults, is an initiative to promote fitness culture. Over 400 runners across all ages participated in the event. All the participants were awarded medals and T-shirts, which was followed by a sumptuous breakfast. The event was sponsored by Kairos International School, Mitravisa, Medicover, FastnUp, and Hyderabad Runners Society, informed a press release here on Thursday.

