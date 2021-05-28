5 hospitals in Hyderabad barred from admitting new COVID cases for violations

HYDERABAD

28 May 2021 22:32 IST

DPH finds excess billing, protocol violations found by the hospitals; A total of 88 complaints filed against 64 hospitals in the State

The Director of Public Health, Telangana, has cracked whip against five hospitals in the City for violation of treatment protocols in COVID-19 management and on charges of inappropriate and surplus billing for the novel coronavirus cases treatment and barred them from admitting new cases of COVID.

However, the DPH has made it clear to the hospitals concerned that no inconvenience should be caused to the patients already under treatment. Further, the hospitals were told to charge the patients as per ceilings fixed by the government and in case of any violation of the present orders “the government will be compelled to cancel the license issued to the hospitals concerned”.

According the separate orders issued by DPH G. Srinivasa Rao on Friday, the hospitals that have been barred from admitting new COVID patients and to charge the existing in-patients as per the rate card fixed by the government include Virinchi Hospital Banjara Hills, Max Health Hospital KPHB, Neelima Hospital Sanathnagar, TX Hospital Kachiguda and VINN Hospital Begumpet.

The DPH stated in the orders that the violation of protocols and excess billing were proved following complaints were lodged against the hospitals and the explanation given by some hospitals were not satisfactory. According to a list issued by the DPH, a total of 88 complaints/grievances were received against 64 hospitals and showcause notices were issued to all of them.

A maximum of 6 complaints were received against Omni Hospital Kukatpally followed by 5 against Vinn Hospital Begumpet, 3 each against TX Hospital Kachiguda and Udai Mini Hospital Abids, 2 each against 11 hospitals and one each against 49 hospitals in the State.

Meanwhile, Telangana chapter of the Indian Medical Association has condemned the reported vandalism and physical assault on doctors and supporting staff of Virinchi Hospital by a mob of 16 people said to be the relatives of a deceased COVID-19 patient V. Vamshi, who succumbed to the virus on May 22 in the hospital.

“If they have any complaint or grievance, there is a procedure to be followed instead of resorting to physical violence and damaging the hospital property,” president of IMA D. Lava Kumar Reddy and secretary B. Narender Reddy said on Friday adding that it was a criminal offence and the persons concerned had to be punished.