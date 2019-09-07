5 Telangana forest officials suspended for timber smuggling

As many as five officials of the Forest Department belonging to Asifabad and Kagaznagar Forest Divisions in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Jannaram Division in Mancherial district were suspended on Saturday on charges of timber smuggling.

The involvement of Forest officials belonging to Kawal Tiger Reserve in illegal felling and transportation of teak wood drew sharp criticism from people.

Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer S. Madhav Rao suspended four of the five officials having found their involvement in felling the trees in neighbouring Asifabad Division and dumping 15 teak logs in Chintaguda under his jurisdiction. Three of the suspended officials belong to Asifabad Forest Division but were suspended by Jannaram FDO as they belonged to Jannaram unit office.

Preliminary inquiry

The officials accused of timber smuggling are forest beat officers Laxman and Maqbool and Forest Section Officer (FSO) Vinay Kumar and Ravi Kumar FSO working in Jannaram Division. A preliminary inquiry had found their involvement in the illegal activity. Meanwhile, Kagaznagar Forest Divisional Officer M. Raja Ramana Reddy suspended Salugupally Forest Section Officer (FSO) N. Poshety, under Bejjur Forest Range of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district for being in possession of illegally felled teak wood. The official, who is working on special court duty at Sirpur at present was caught with some quantity of the illegally felled teak by villagers in Bejjur.

The FSO was reportedly transporting the timber to convert it into furniture for personal use. However, that also constituted infringement of law and hence the suspension order.