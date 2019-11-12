5 DJS activists arrested

Members of Darsgah Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS) were taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad Police Commissioners Task Force (South Zone) on Tuesday morning as they were set to hold a press conference against Ayodhya verdict, at the DJS office in Moghalpura in the afternoon.
However, prior to it, DJS president Abdul Majid, and four more of its active members -- Salahuddin, Omer, Hameed and Wasim -- were taken into preventive custody.
The Task Force officials said that they were handed over to police stations in Moghalpura and Kanchanbagh.
Moghalpura police said that a case under Section 151 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of CrPC was registered against them. The Hyderabad police also maintained surveillance on members of other groups who were scheduled to take part in the press conference.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor