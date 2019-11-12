5 DJS activists arrested

Members of Darsgah Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS) were taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad Police Commissioners Task Force (South Zone) on Tuesday morning as they were set to hold a press conference against Ayodhya verdict, at the DJS office in Moghalpura in the afternoon.

However, prior to it, DJS president Abdul Majid, and four more of its active members -- Salahuddin, Omer, Hameed and Wasim -- were taken into preventive custody.

The Task Force officials said that they were handed over to police stations in Moghalpura and Kanchanbagh.

Moghalpura police said that a case under Section 151 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of CrPC was registered against them. The Hyderabad police also maintained surveillance on members of other groups who were scheduled to take part in the press conference.