4th phase of Bandi’s yatra from Sept. 12

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra will start from Quthbullapur on September 12 and end at Pedda Amberpet, Ibrahimpatnam, on September 22.

The 10-day padayatra will see him move around nine Assembly constituencies to an extent of 115.3 km. He will take a break on September 17 to participate in the Telangana Liberation Day public meeting at Parade Grounds, in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present.

The party announced on Sunday night that Mr. Sanjay Kumar will be traversing through Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Uppal and L.B. Nagar. The programme was decided in a meeting held at the party office in the presence of national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Earlier, Mr. Chugh presided over a meeting of the core committee, where members from Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar discussed with him the ongoing political programmes in the respective areas.

It was made clear that tickets will be given to leaders who work hard and based on ground level reports. BJP national president J.P. Nadda will meet 12 best-performing district chiefs, soon. It was also made clear that party posters should have only images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Nadda.

Bike rallies should be held in all constituencies and the failures of the State government and local MLAs would be highlighted. MP K. Laxman, senior leaders N. Indrasena Reddy, G. Premender Reddy, and D. Pradeep Kumar were present.