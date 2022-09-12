4th phase of Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra starts from Monday

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad:
September 12, 2022 03:52 IST

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. File | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

The fourth phase of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra would start from Ramleela Grounds at Quthbullapur on Monday and conclude on September 22.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar would address a public meeting at Ramleela Grounds on Monday. BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal will be the chief guest.

The padayatra will begin at 10.30 a.m. at Chittaramma temple, where Mr. Sanjay Kumar would offer special prayers. He would cover Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Uppal, L.B. Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam Assembly segments during his 10-day padayatra.

“There will be another public meeting at Pedda Amberpet near Outer Ring Road that would be attended by national-level BJP leaders. The venue and names of leaders would be finalised shortly,” said Padayatra Pramukh G. Manohar Reddy.

So far, Mr. Sanjay Kumar had covered 40 Assembly constituencies.

