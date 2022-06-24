493 new COVID cases in TS

COVID cases continue to rise with 493 fresh cases reported across the State on Friday, taking the total to 7,98,125. While 29,084 samples were tested, results of 410 were awaited. In Hyderabad alone, 366 cases were reported.

On Friday, 219 patients recovered and got discharged, while a total of 3,322 are still undergoing treatment or under isolation.

The total samples tested per million population was 9,52,537. The recovery rate is 99.07% and the official death toll remains unchanged at 4,111.