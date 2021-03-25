493 COVID cases in TS

25 March 2021 23:29 IST

State records spike of 62 cases in 1 day

The State on March 24 (Wednesday) recorded as many as 493 cases of coronavirus, a spike of 62 cases in just 24 hours. This is the highest single-day total in 2021.

After a lull, there has been a steady increase in positive cases. Four deaths have been reported, increasing the total number of fatalities to 1,680. As many as 56,464 samples were tested and reports of 893 were awaited. Of these, 48,913 were tested in government facilities, and the remaining in private facilities.

There was an increase of 27 COVID cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in a matter of 24 hours — from 111 cases on March 23 to 138 on March 24.

While there were 42 cases recorded in Medchal Malkajgiri district, 35 cases were recorded in Rangareddy district, and 24 cases each in Rangareddy district and Nizamabad district.