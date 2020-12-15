491 new coronavirus cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD

15 December 2020 23:48 IST

Telangana recorded 491 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the State to 2,78,599. While 48,005 samples were put to test, results of 587 were awaited.

Three more COVID patients died on Monday.

The new 491 cases include 102 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 35 from Rangareddy, 33 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 29 from Karimnagar and 28 from Warangal Urban.

Advertising

Advertising

From March 2 till December 14, a total of 62,05,688 samples were put to test, leading to the detection of 2.78 lakh-plus positives.

Of the total cases, 7,272 were active and 2,69,828 have recovered while the death toll stands at 1,499 as on Monday.