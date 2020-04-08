49 new COVID cases in Telangana

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana increased to 453 as 49 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Of the total, 397 are active cases, 45 discharged and 11 people have died due to the virus.

Some among the existing 397 active cases will complete 14 days isolation at government hospitals. They would be discharged if they test negative twice. Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that none of them were on ventilator support or in ICU.

Of all districts in the State, the highest number of cases and people who were discharged were from Hyderabad. While 161 cases were detected in the city, 21 were discharged. It was followed by 39 cases from Nizamabad, but no one from the district has been discharged.

According to Mr Rajender, the number of new positive cases in the State may come down in the coming days and said the Health department has completed tests on large number of samples in the past five days, and 535 samples are with them.

“Tests of the 535 samples may be completed by Thursday,” Mr Rajender said at a press conference on Wednesday evening. Only a few samples are expected thereafter.

From here on, all positive cases will be admitted to only at Gandhi Hospital. Currently, a few COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at Government General and Chest Hospital, and District Hospital located at King Koti.

The Health Minister said that no more positive patients will be admitted to the Chest Hospital and District Hospital after the existing patients are discharged.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had earlier suggested use of Rapid antibody based blood test for COVID-19 in clusters (with containment zones), and large migration gatherings. Ministrry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that there are clusters in many States including Telangana.

When asked Mr Rajender said the Rapid test is not required. “There is no community transmission in the State. All positive cases had some kind of contact,” he added .