4.9 kgs of mephedrone seized by Excise teams

HYDERABAD

23 October 2021 20:13 IST

Youth who allegedly supplied the drug to people and provided space to consume it arrested

A raid conducted in a flat at Kukatpally, which was turned into a spot where people used to consume narcotics, has led to the seizure of 4.9 kg of mephedrone by the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department’s Medchal team on Saturday. The strong narcotic also called as ‘M-Cat’, ‘Meow Meow’, is sold at around ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 4,000 per gram. Mephedrone was seized in the State after a long time.

Medchal Assistant Excise Superintendent J Jeevan Kiran said they suspect that the narcotic was being manufactured in a sick pharma unit, and that two suppliers S K Reddy and B Hanmanth Reddy are absconding.

The Excise department’s Medchal District Task Force (DTF) team conducted raids in Kukatpally, Ibrahimpatnam, and Nagarkurnool to seize the drug. Excise officials received information that youngsters were consuming drugs in a flat in Kukatpally. The apartment is located in a dead end, beside a nala where a thick stench of sewage emanates.

The Medchal DTF officials said that they caught a youngster C Prashant Reddy (24), who allegedly supplied mephedrone to people and provided space in the flat to consume it. They seized 5 grams of the narcotics from him. Upon questioning, he said that a person by name Kanna Reddy supplied it to him.

Posing as customers, the DTF team spoke to Kanna Reddy and conducted another raid at a lodge near Bonguloor gate, Ibrahimpatnam and seized 921 grams of the narcotics. “When asked, he said that one Ramakrishna Goud in Nagarkurnool supplied it to him. We seized 4 kg of mephedrone from Ramakrishna’s car,” said O Sahadevudu, from the Medchal DTF. The Excise teams are searching for the two suppliers.