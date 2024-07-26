483 firefighters graduate in Telangana

The passing-out parade of 483 new firefighters was held at Telangana Fire Services and Civil Defence Training Institute in Vattinagulapally on Friday. They comprise the fourth batch of direct recruit firefighter training course.

Congratulating the new firefighters on the successful completion of their training, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who was the chief guest, said the Congress government has issued job notifications and distributed appointment letters to many unemployed individuals. “Another 30,000 vacancies will be filled in the next 90 days. The State government will fill 60,000 vacancies within one year of coming to power. Suggest all unemployed youth to represent their problems to MLAs and ministers. I will be available to all to address everyone’s grievances,” he said.

The D-G of Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Y. Nagi Reddy said the Telangana government is supporting the Fire department with increased budgetary allocations, recruitment drives and the construction of new fire stations. The department is also set to receive a substantial grant under the 15th Finance Commission for further expansion and modernisation.

Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu was the guest of honour.

During their training the firefighters was taught how to act in different kinds of fire accidents, rescue operations and other protocol duties.

The department, which has a rich history dating back to the Second World War, has evolved into a robust force equipped to handle a wide range of emergencies, said the D-G. “The department has witnessed significant growth in recent years, expanding its reach to 146 fire stations across 33 districts. With a fleet of over 450 fire vehicles and a dedicated workforce of 2,734 personnel, the department remains at the forefront of disaster response,” he said.

In 2022 alone, the department responded to a staggering 7,942 fire and emergency calls. “Their swift response led to the rescue of 934 lives and the safeguarding of property worth ₹723.14 crore. While the number of calls attended has shown a slight decrease in 2024, the department’s commitment to public safety remains unwavering,” added the D-G.

The Telangana Fire Services and Civil Defence Training Institute has trained over 4,404 personnel since the formation of Telangana. The Fire department has embraced technology to enhance its operations and is investing in modern equipment such as hydraulic platforms, fire-fighting robots and advanced communication systems to improve efficiency and response time.

