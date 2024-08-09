4,823 offenders arrested, 6,129 cases booked by SHE teams in six months

As many as 4,823 offenders were arrested and 6,129 cases were registered by SHE teams in the first six months of 2024. This includes 2,661 cases of teasing and misbehaviour, 986 cases of harassment over phone, 604 cases of stalking, 500 cases of inappropriate touch, 432 cases of harassment, 236 cases of passing lewd comments and 700 other cases.

A total of 331 SHE teams operate across Telangana, monitoring and addressing incidents of harassment and abuse in public places.

As many as 449 FIRs were registered and 1,085 offenders were counselled between January 1 and June 30, officials from the Women Safety Wing said. Of the total, 2,314 were petty cases and 358 cases were under process. According to the police, social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Facebook, were the key source for complaints with 1,216 followed by direct complaints (1,138). Besides, 11 complaints were received through Twitter and 32 were reported via email, data shared by the department revealed. As many as 3,366 offenders were apprehended red-handed.

Criminal profiling

According to the department, the majority of the offenders (2,630) fall in the age group of 19 to 25 years followed by 991 in the age group of 26 to 35 years and 936 minors.