48 drug chocolate bars and hash oil seized, one held 

The Musheerabad police and the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) arrested a drug peddler and seized from him 48 bars of drug chocolate and 40 grams of hash oil worth about ₹5 lakh.

Rishi Sanjay Mehta, 22, from Narsingi, police said, would prepare the chocolate form mixed with contraband such as hash oil and flavoured with popular tastes. He advertises the product among his circle via social media and delivers to customers.

Mehta, according to the police, is wanted by both Bowenpally and Musheerabad police. A substance abuser, he learnt making chocolate form of narcotic drugs during his college days, and had depended on it as a source of income.

Police said the youth had been procuring narcotic raw material through a network of suppliers and distributors originating in Chintapally of ASR district in Andhra Pradesh.