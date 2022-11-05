48 drug chocolate bars and hash oil seized, one held 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 05, 2022 21:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Musheerabad police and the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) arrested a drug peddler and seized from him 48 bars of drug chocolate and 40 grams of hash oil worth about ₹5 lakh.

Rishi Sanjay Mehta, 22, from Narsingi, police said, would prepare the chocolate form mixed with contraband such as hash oil and flavoured with popular tastes. He advertises the product among his circle via social media and delivers to customers.

Mehta, according to the police, is wanted by both Bowenpally and Musheerabad police. A substance abuser, he learnt making chocolate form of narcotic drugs during his college days, and had depended on it as a source of income.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the youth had been procuring narcotic raw material through a network of suppliers and distributors originating in Chintapally of ASR district in Andhra Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app