 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

48 cyber criminals involved in over 2,000 cases arrested in Telangana

Updated - November 14, 2024 08:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Shikha Goel looking at the gadgets seized from cyber criminals, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Shikha Goel looking at the gadgets seized from cyber criminals, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

In a State-wide operation, 48 cyber criminals involved in 508 cases in Telangana were arrested by the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB). These individuals were found to be involved in 2,194 cybercrime cases across the State swindling over ₹8.16 crore.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the local police and the leads were obtained through analysis of cybercrime data and questioning of agents earlier arrested by the TGCSB.

According to the officials, among those arrested, 38 were mule account holders and 10 were found to be agents who arranged and supplied mule accounts to the criminals. The agents lured the account holders with the promise of commissions/incentives for providing their accounts which are used for cyber frauds.

Interestingly, 22 of these individuals are graduates while 17 completed their Intermediate education. Some of the arrested individuals are cab drivers, small business owners and IT employees.

The police seized 53 mobile phones, four laptops, five CPUs, two monitors, 18 bank passbooks, 16 cheque books, 10 ATM cards and a two-wheeler. The investigation is underway at the concerned police stations.

Published - November 14, 2024 08:47 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.