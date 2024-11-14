48 cyber criminals involved in over 2,000 cases arrested in Telangana

In a State-wide operation, 48 cyber criminals involved in 508 cases in Telangana were arrested by the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB). These individuals were found to be involved in 2,194 cybercrime cases across the State swindling over ₹8.16 crore.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the local police and the leads were obtained through analysis of cybercrime data and questioning of agents earlier arrested by the TGCSB.

According to the officials, among those arrested, 38 were mule account holders and 10 were found to be agents who arranged and supplied mule accounts to the criminals. The agents lured the account holders with the promise of commissions/incentives for providing their accounts which are used for cyber frauds.

Interestingly, 22 of these individuals are graduates while 17 completed their Intermediate education. Some of the arrested individuals are cab drivers, small business owners and IT employees.

The police seized 53 mobile phones, four laptops, five CPUs, two monitors, 18 bank passbooks, 16 cheque books, 10 ATM cards and a two-wheeler. The investigation is underway at the concerned police stations.