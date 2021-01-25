47.4% vaccine coverage on day 6

Inoculation drive begins for health staff of private hospitals

COVID-19 vaccination was initiated at private hospitals on Monday with only 47.4% of the targeted beneficiaries coming forward to get the jab. Telangana Health department had planned to vaccinate 42,915 healthcare workers (HCWs), including some from the government facilities, on the day but less than half — 20,359 — could be immunised.

During the five days of vaccination held from January 16 to 22, a total of 1,10,251 out of the targeted 1,71,599 HCWs in the Health department were inoculated. A mop-up round for those who missed out on the shot was held in a few districts on Monday. In Hyderabad, 731 government health staff were administered the vaccine.

The number of HCWs from private health centres who turned up till late afternoon was low. By end of day, 47.4% had received the jab.

Corporate hospital managements actively sent out photos of prominent doctors and heads of hospitals who received the vaccine.

Five cases of minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation were reported. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said the condition of those five was stable.

Usually, the vaccination drive is held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. However, it will not be held on January 26 on account of Republic Day. The drive for private HCWs will resume from Thursday.

Health worker’s autopsy

Post-mortem examination on the 45-year-old female healthcare worker who died four days after taking COVID-19 vaccine, was conducted on Monday. The woman, who got vaccinated at Urban Primary Health Centre in New Shayampeta, Warangal Urban, on January 19, died in the early hours of Sunday.

The District Adverse Event Following Immunisation committee examined the matter.

Senior officials said viscera, body fluids and part of some organs collected from her will be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory and National Institute of Virology-Pune, for further examination.