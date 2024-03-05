GIFT a SubscriptionGift
47 DSP and ACP transfers across Telangana

March 05, 2024 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Telangana State DGP Ravi Gupta issued orders for transfer and new postings of 43 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and four Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) across the state with immediate effect on Monday night.

Among the transferred officials include the DSP of TS Cybersecurity Bureau Srinivas Tula who was posted as Rajendranagar ACP, DSP of Anti Corruption Bureau Srinivas Rao Mamidipally Venkata was posted as Malkajgiri ACP (Traffic), Narayana Singh BS, who was ACP of Cyberabad Women and Child Security Wing  was posted as ACP of Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing. 

Additionally, Ravindra Reddy Busireddy was posted as the ACP of Cyberabad Cyber Crimes while Ravinder Bandari was posted as the ACP of Siddipet Task Force. 

