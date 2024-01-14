468 tribal villages in TS to come under new welfare scheme

January 14, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Centre has identified 468 villages in districts of Adilabad, Komaram-Bheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy and Vikarabad for all-round development of the identified vulnerable tribal communities under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM Janman) to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, TS BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy said.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Sunday, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that the Kolam and Chenchu tribals will benefit from this scheme which has an outlay of about ₹24,000 crore and is targeted at 39 lakh tribals living in 22,000 villages in 18 States across the country.

Within TS, Adilabad district has the highest number of vulnerable tribal communities and these will be eligible for improvement of basic amenities like roads, power, telecom, houses, health cards, farmers’ credit cards, land ownership papers, ration cards, caste certificates and so on like their identified brethren in other States.

“It will give a new life for the people of the vulnerable communities. Although tribal welfare is a State Subject, the Centre under leadership of Mr. Modi has taken the responsibility to come to the aid of the tribals 75 years after the country’s independence,” he claimed. The scheme will be launched virtually in 18 States and Mr. Reddy himself will participate from a tribal village in Vikarabad.

The Centre had also identified Bhupalapally, Asifabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem as ‘aspirational’ districts and has allotted ₹37 crore for taking up welfare activities, including construction of school buildings and others, towards saturation.

The Tourism Ministry has chosen Mulug, Lakkavaram, Medarvarm, Tadvari, Dhamaravai, Bhogata waterfalls and other areas as a “tribal circuit’ developing necessary infrastructure like cottages and others with works already underway, said Mr. Reddy. Similarly, a tribal eco-circuit covering Somasila, Farhabad, Umamaheshwaram, Eagalapenta, Mallelateertham etc, is being developed at a cost of ₹90 crore.

The Minister also announced that the foundation stone for the proposed tribal museum in TS will be laid soon and he will also request Mr. Modi to begin classes for the proposed tribal University in Mulug in the coming academic year from rented buildings to begin with. “It was sanctioned in 2018 itself but the previous BRS government did not heed to our appeals to allot necessary land,” he claimed.