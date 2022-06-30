468 more COVID cases in TS

The State recorded 468 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 8,00,944. While 25,521 samples were tested, results of 590 were awaited.

Of the 468 new cases, the highest of 253 are from Hyderabad, and 47 from Rangareddy. The number of cases in Sangareddy has dropped from 73 on Wednesday to 34 on Thursday.

From March 2, 2020, to June 30 this year, a total of 3,56,10,977 samples were tested and 8,00,944 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 4,643 are active cases, 7,92,190 have recovered, and 4,111 patients have died.