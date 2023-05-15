HamberMenu
45.9° C at Kondapur in Mancherial as day temperatures hit the sky

Next few days the day’s high temperature is likely be between 39° C and 45° C, according to TSDPS

May 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana’s Kondapur in Mancherial district reported a scorching high of 45.9° C and places like Jagtiyal, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Nalgonda have all recorded more than 45° C on Monday, according to the daily weather report by the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The State government agency has also forecast that the day temperatures could be hovering between 39° C and 45° C in the next few days and totally dry which means there is no respite from heat.

Other districts which have recorded high day time temperatures are Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulug, Adilabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Nirmal, Khammam, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Kamareddy, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Siddipet and Warangal, among others having recorded more than 44° C. Khairatabad in Hyderabad recorded 41° C.

The weather bulletin by India Meteorological Department (IMD) said many places recorded more than 40° C across the State with Nalgonda and Bhadrachalam recording the highest maximum temperature of 43.4° C, closely followed by Adilabad at 43.3° C, Ramagundam 43° C and Khammam 42.8° C.

Other high day temperatures were at Medak 42.3° C, Nizamabad 41.9° C, Hanmakonda 41.5° C, Rajendranagar 40° C, Dundigal 39.9° C, Hyderabad 39.7° C , among others. Within the twin cities, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40° C and a minimum of 28° C with a partly cloudy sky.

