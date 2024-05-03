4,514 litres of liquor worth ₹37 lakh seized  

May 03, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operation Teams (SOT) of Cyberabad Commissionerate, on Thursday, seized 4,514 litres of liquor worth ₹37 lakh in two different instances, being transported in violation of regulations.

About 2,597 litres of alcohol worth ₹21.53 lakh was seized in Bachupally and handed over to the Bachupally police for further investigation. Meanwhile, about 1916 litres worth ₹15.46 lakh was seized in Petbasheerabad and is under investigation at the Perbasheerabad police.

In KPHB

Meanwhile, the Balanagar SOT along with KPHB police caught a Radiant Money Logistic vehicle transporting ₹ 1.24 lakh without valid QR code or other documents. The KPHB police are further investigating the case.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), along with Railway Protection Force (RPF), on Thursday seized ₹2.3 lakh at platform 2 of the Secunderabad Railway Station. Seetharama Rao, 60, a retired private employee, was carrying the cash citing land registration at Mangalagiri as the reason. This was around 5.30 a.m. when he was going to board the Intercity Express train for the commute.

“However, due to the lack of any documentation, the cash was seized and has been handed over to Hyderabad District Grievance Committee for further investigation,” the official said.

In a similar operation on Thursday, GRP seized ₹9 lakh cash from a passenger. The officials caught A. Balakrishna, 28 years, working as an agent at a groundnuts mill in Chirala on platform No 4 of Hyderabad. He revealed he was carrying cash for groundnuts business by Chennai Express. However, he did not possess any valid documents, the official said, adding that the seized cash has been handed over to the District Grievance Committee (DGC) for further investigation.

