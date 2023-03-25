4,500 acres to get piped irrigation facility in Balkonda soon

March 25, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

About 4,500 acres ayacut in Balkonda Assembly constituency is set to get water for irrigation through pipes as part of the Package 21A of Kaleshwaram project soon.

The 4,500-acre ayacut is part of the total ayacut of 71,000 acres planned under Package 21A. Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy went round Pachhala Nadkuda, Wadi Kothapalli, Chengal, B.B. Thanda and M.G. Thanda villages of Velpur and Bhimgal mandals on Saturday to examine the ongoing works of water distributary boxes and outlet management system (OMS) points.

He instructed the irrigation authorities to complete the construction of tapping points on Peddavagu at Chintalur and on Kappalavagu at Bada Bhimgal within 15 days. Completion of the works would facilitate piped irrigation facility to 4,500 acres through 448 water distributary chambers.

Irrigation authorities explained to the Minister that every OMS point would supply water for about 50 acres and and every distributary chamber would supply water to 12-15 acres. They stated that installation of 160 OMS boxes and 448 distributary chambers were already completed and they function with the help of an automatic on-off machine.

The Minister stated that completion of the two tapping points would allow release of water to the checkdams in the downstream areas and help maintain groundwater table and allowing the farmers in the vicinity to utilise groundwater by recharging the borewells.

He said about 71,000 acres of ayacut in Balkonda constituency would get water under Package 21 of Kaleshwaram with a cost of ₹1,650 crore and requested farmers to cooperate with the irrigation authorities lay distributary pipelines through their fields.

Meanwhile, Banswada MLA and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy examined the ongoing works of Siddapur reservoir and canals construction taken up at a cost of ₹120 crore in Warni mandal of to provide irrigation facility to the arid lands of several thands in the area.