450 sports complexes under way in Hyderabad

Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy said that the Telangana government is establishing 450 sports complexes in Greater Hyderabad under the Telangana urban sports infrastructural development scheme.

She addressed the valedictory meeting of the special summer coaching camp of GHMC on Wednesday, and said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is keen on setting up sports complexes in rural and urban areas.

In GHMC, three complexes per ward are planned and 45 have already been constructed.

Ms. Reddy distributed certificates to participants in the 47-day workshops for 44 events held in 113 centres.