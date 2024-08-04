ADVERTISEMENT

4.50 lakh houses will be constructed under Indiramma scheme soon, says Minister

Published - August 04, 2024 08:01 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has said a total of 4.50 lakh houses will be constructed with an estimated cost of ₹22,000 crore under the Indiramma Housing Scheme across the State soon.

He was speaking after inaugurating a health sub-centre building and laying foundation stone for CC roads at Guvvalagudem village in Nelakondapalli mandal of Khammam district on Sunday.

“Welfare of the poor and weaker sections is the topmost priority of the pro-poor Congress government,” he said, adding that as many as 3,500 houses will be sanctioned to each Assembly segment under the scheme for the benefit of the homeless.

He said the waiver of crop loans to the tune of ₹31,000 crore by the State government stands as a testament to its unflinching commitment to the cause of farmers.

Later, he disbursed cheques to as many as 140 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

