45% growth in international mail traffic in Telangana

March 07, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras in the State help local producers and MSMEs complete customs documentation and file Postal Bill of Exports

The Hindu Bureau

International mail traffic in the State rose by 45% in the first two months of the year after the establishment of Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs) at Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal on January 2.

DNK staff help artisans, local producers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with Import Export Code (IEC) complete customs documentation and file Postal Bill of Exports (PBE).

According to assistant director (BD&Tech) Ch. Ramakrishna, goods of local vendors such as medicines, groceries, food items, gift articles were being exported through DNKs.

The reasons for the increase in the traffic include free door-step pick-up for the exporters through DNKs on request and DNKs partnering with parcel-packaging units to provide special packaging at low prices. Also, customers need not walk into Foreign Post office in Hyderabad to file export declaration in the presence of customs officers. Instead, they can upload article-booking information and file PBE on DNK portal from their office itself.

Customs clearance is being done digitally through DNK portal by Customs (Customs login), thereby expediting dispatch of goods.

