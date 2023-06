45-day traffic curbs for bridge works

June 11, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Cyberabad police on Saturday issued an advisory stating diversions will be in place for 45 days between Bharath Nagar and Fateh Nagar in view of RCC box bridge construction at the site. Traffic will remain disrupted for 45 days from June 11 till July 26.

As per the advisory, traffic from Fathenagar towards Bharath Nagar will be diverted at Fathenagar pelican signal – T-junction, Balnagar – Narsapur crossroad left turn – Deendayal Nagar (Zinkalawada) right turn – Sanath Nagar railway station – Bharat Nagar flyover.

Likewise, traffic from Bharath Nagar towards Fateh Nagar will be diverted at Bharath Nagar under flyover left turn – Sanath Nagar railway station – Deendayal nagar (Zinkalawada) left turn – Narsapur crossroad left turn then first U-turn - Kamlesh Medical U-turn - T junction, Balnagar left turn – Fathenagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.