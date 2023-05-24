ADVERTISEMENT

45 assistant professor posts sanctioned for Suryapet medical college

May 24, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

In a boost to establishment of medical college in Suryapet district headquarters, the government has sanctioned 45 assistant professor posts. Informing that these positions are sanctioned in general medicine, orthopedic and other departments, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning the posts in single go.

The posts sanctioned include: general medicine -5, general surgeon - 7, orthopedic -3, pediatrics - 5, ENT - 1, OBG - 8, anesthesia - 7, anatomy - 1, pathology - 2, microbiology - 1, forensic medicine - 1, radio diagnosis - 3, ophthalmology - 1, and community medicine 1.

