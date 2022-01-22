4,416 new cases in State; GHMC records 1,670

Hyderabad

22 January 2022 00:18 IST

Telangana logged 4,416 new COVID cases by 5.30 p.m. on Friday, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department. The State tested 1,20,243 samples and results of 8,597 are awaited. The total number of cases under treatment and isolation has surged to 29,127.

Two persons succumbed, taking the total toll to 4,069 from the beginning of the pandemic three years back. Meanwhile, 1,920 persons recovered. Out of the 4,416 new cases, GHMC limits recorded 1,670 cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri 417 and Rangareddy 301 cases. Among the rural districts, Hanamkonda recorded 178 cases, Khammam 117 and Mahbubnagar 99.

The number of COVID patients under treatment has also gone up with 22,299 occupying regular beds. Meanwhile, 714 patients are occupying ICU beds and 1,214 patients are on oxygen support till Friday evening.

Advertising

Advertising