44 lakh tonne increase in food grain production on the cards

HYDERABAD

05 July 2020 23:34 IST

As much as 1.80 crore acres projected for cultivation in two seasons

A whopping forty-four lakh tonne increase in production of food grains is expected in the two crop seasons this year on assumption that rains are normal, evenly spread out, with reservoirs - full.

Increase in cultivation area under irrigation facilities was another factor that weighed with the Agriculture Department in estimating increase in production levels.

The government had already announced that it will provide irrigation facility to the entire targeted area this year which is expected to bolster production.

As much as 1.80 crore acres was projected for cultivation in two seasons, of which paddy alone will occupy 81.05 lakh acres. Also, farmers volunteered to bring back their barren lands to cultivation to take the benefit of investment support of ₹ 5,000 an acre for crops recommended by government. In this context, the government has deposited ₹ 7,000 crores in farmers’ bank accounts.

A crop-wise targeted area, production and productivity report prepared by Agriculture Department for this year showed that the bulk of food grain production of 2.88 crore tonnes will come from paddy which will account for 2.54 crore tonnes. The grain production for two seasons last year was 2.44 crore tonnes, of which paddy was 1.95 crore tonnes.

As many as twenty five crops of coarse cereals, pulses, oil seeds and a few food and non-food crops were listed with area of cultivation and production. The production of paddy in kharif was expected to be 1.21 crore tonnes and the area 41 lakh acres. Similarly, the production was likely to be 1.33 crore tonnes and area 39 lakh acres in rabi.

The other major crops were cotton with a production of 14.71 lakh tonnes over 60.17 lakh acres. Red gram of 4.97 lakh tonnes over 12.33 lakh acres and groundnut of 2.91 lakh tonnes on 2.72 lakh acres were the other principal crops. Soyabean was expected to the tune of 3.77 lakh tonnes on 4.67 lakh acres.