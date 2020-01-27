43% vote share for TRS in urban areas

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has said that the party secured a vote share of 43% in the municipal elections and that the State government will give ₹ 173 crore a month to the urban local bodies for their expenses.

Addressing a press conference after the announcements of election of chairpersons and mayors of municipalities and municipal corporations, Mr. Rama Rao said the government will implement the new municipal law without scope for corruption. It will be grounded on the lines of ‘Bhagedari’ (participatory framework with citizens) system in vogue in New Delhi.

Four committees representing women, youth, senior citizens and residential welfare associations will be constituted to implement the legislation. A special task force headed by Collector will also be put in place to take action against charges of corruption against officials and encroachments.

Mr. Rama Rao said stringent action will be taken against officials who were found lax in discharge of their duties. Funds for greenery development in towns will be released by a separate budgeting system to be evolved.

He conceded that there were several allegations against officials in granting permission for building constructions. The permissions will be granted within 15 days of application in a bid to give no scope for allegations.

Later a press release of Mr. Rao said a total of 240 TRS leaders got elected to the posts of chairperson, vice-chairperson, mayor and deputy mayor on Monday. They included 103 from BCs. In Parkal, a SC (Safai) person was made the chairperson while a woman from the same community was accommodated in the post reserved for women in general category at Suryapet. A ST leader was elected as chairman in an unreserved post in Pocharam Municipality of Medchal district.