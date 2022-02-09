43 Tribal Welfare students bag MBBS seats

Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions students emulated their Social Welfare counterparts with 43 of the 80 targeted for special coaching for NEET, the nationwide entrance test for medical admissions, bagging seats in the first phase of the counselling on Tuesday.

Eesam Manasa earned the distinction of being the first in her Koya community village of Rangappagudem in Mahabubabad to have secured a medical seat this year. She is a student of Tribal Welfare Gurukulam at Kothaguda and has got admission in Dr. PMR Medical College, Chevella.

Tejavath Dhanraj hailing from Kochagudem Thanda of Suryapet district is another student of the TTWURJC-Thungathurthy to secure admission in the AIIMS-Rae Bareli, while Banvath Tharun of TTW IIT SC-Rajendranagar is in a position to secure seat in Osmania Medical College.

Another is Banothu Ganesh from Papayyapet village of Warangal and a student of TTW IIT SC Rajendranagar who is getting ready to pursue medicine at ESI, Sanathnagar.