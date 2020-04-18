43 more cases in Telangana

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana stands at 809 as 43 more cases were reported on Saturday. No more deaths were recorded. Out of the 809 cases, 605 were active, 186 discharged and 18 have died.

Of the 43 new cases, 31 were from GHMC area, 7 from Gadwal, 2 from Sircilla, 2 from Rangareddy and 1 from Nalgonda districts. With this, the total number of cases in GHMC has gone up to 448 (active and discharged), which is 55% of total cases in the State.

The active cases from the State also include three pregnant women . While one woman is in 32nd week of pregnancy, two more are in 18th week. Superintendent of the hospital Dr P Shravan Kumar said that nutritious food is provided to them including dry fruits and fruits.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao stated in an advisory that home-made double layered masks are effective in preventing infection. “The masks should not be handled or frequently adjusted by touching the exterior or outer surface. They should be washed everyday and can be reused. Safe disposal of masks is essential,” Mr Rao said.