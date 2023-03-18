43 arrested for child pornography

March 18, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyber Crime wing of Telangana State CID arrested 43 persons involved in child pornography cases with the help of tip line numbers.

A State-level review meeting on cyber crime cases, registered in different police stations based on tip lines, was conducted by Additional DGP of CID Mahesh M. Bhagwat on Saturday. The meeting also discussed uploading and wide circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

“A total of 31 cases were reviewed which were at various stages of investigation and 43 arrests made so far,” he said, adding that 13 new cases were registered after the review. As on Saturday, a total of 44 cases were registered based on tip lines. Of the 44, 34 cases are under investigation out of which eight are under trial.

Tip lines are online tips about circulation of CSAM that are furnished to the State CID by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). CID analyses these tips and forwards the same to jurisdictional police for registering FIRs. Such cases are reviewed regularly by CID for their progress.

“Perpetrators are warned to stay away from such illegal activities. Suspect sheets will also be opened and repeat offenders will be under preventive detention,” concluded the official.