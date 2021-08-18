424 more COVID cases in State

HYDERABAD

18 August 2021 20:52 IST

Telangana recorded 424 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 6,53,626. While 91,350 samples were examined, results of 1,118 were awaited. Two more COVID patients died.

The fresh cases include 73 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 46 from Karimnagar, 24 each from Nalgonda and Warangal Urban, and 23 from Khammam. No case was recorded in Jogulamba Gadwal.

From March 2, 2020, to August 18 this year, a total of 2.36 crore samples were examined and 6,53,626 people tested positive. Of the total cases, 6,912 were active cases, 6,42,865 recovered, and 3,849 died.

